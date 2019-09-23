DECEMBER 17, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Patsy Rutledge James,86, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham Co. surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Wesleyan Church in Eden with Rev. Lewis Brandon officiating and burial will follow in the Meadowview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Eden. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Andrew Martin and Lillie Mae Barham Rutledge and she had lived in the North Spray of Eden all of her life. Mrs. James was retired from Dupont, she attended First Wesleyan Church, had been a CNA with the Rockingham Council on Aging, had been a volunteer with the Lord's Pantry, and she had taught a Bible Study at the Rockingham Co. Dept. of Corrections Unit. Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband; Edward Vercil James, brothers; Frankie Rutledge & Russell Rutledge and sisters; Jean R. Carter, Linda R. Gilley, & Gail R. Powell. Surviving is her son; Steve James (Barbara) of Ruffin, sisters; Maxine R. Hudson & Carolyn R. Roberson both of Eden and Dixie R. Edwards of Asheville, brother-in-law; Donald Powell of Reidsville, sisters-in-law; Doris A. Rutledge of Amhurst, VA and Norma J. Rutledge of Eden, grandchildren; Mark S. James, Myra H. James, & Kami S. James all of Ruffin, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. The family will see friends from 6:00 till 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at First Wesleyan Church and at other times at the home of her son; Steve James 314 Estes Rd. Ruffin, NC 27326. Memorials may be made to: First Wesleyan Church 607 Church St. Eden, NC 27288. Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville is assisting the James Family and online condolences may be made on our website at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
