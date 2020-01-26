HIGH POINT Barbara Wrenn James, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held inside the New Mausoleum on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Forbis and Dick is serving the James Family.

