GREENSBORO Tom Jacobs, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and now is with his family and friends in heaven. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 3600 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro on Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. There will be a reception following the service in the fellowship hall. Tom was born in Richmond, VA on December 10, 1924, to Henry and Mary Jacobs. He was a Marine Air-Corps veteran from World War II. He used the GI Bill to attend NC State and afterwards worked for Western Electric/AT&T for 35 years. He was a longstanding and active member of First Lutheran Church, was an avid gardener and also a very avid sports fan, especially for his beloved Wolfpack and Phil Mickelson, the golfer. Tom was a very kind man who gave much more than he received. He very much enjoyed his golden years spending time with his second love, Betty Masters, going on trips the beach and mountains and visiting with her family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jacobs was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Jacobs; brother, Henry Jacobs, Jr. and sister, Mary Lee King. He is survived by his sons, Steve Jacobs of Advance, NC, Paul Jacobs of Greensboro and Matthew Jacobs of Satellite Beach, FL and also by his longtime companion Betty Masters of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 3200 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.
