MAY 12, 1961 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Keith Alan Jacobs, 58, took the checkered flag and joined Jesus in heaven's victory lane on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1961 to the late N.L. and Myrtle Hunt Jacobs in Lumberton, NC. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Reidsville Christian Church with Pastor Shannon Joseph officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the Billingsley's family building (Penn Road, Reidsville, NC). The burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Lori Jacobs; daughter, Brooke Moore (Dale); granddaughter, Aubrey Moore; sisters, Betty Billingsley (Wayne) and Carol Beck (Allen); brothers, Falk Jacobs (Ianthia Young) and Tim Jacobs (Amy) and some very special nieces and nephews... Jacob, Ashley, Cody, Holly, Kassi, Harley, Dalton, Brandon, Blake, Kendall, Morgan; 4 great-nieces and nephews; and a large extended family. Keith, Lori and Brooke welcomed foster children into their home for several years and treated them as their own. Thomas Patterson was one of many who has stayed in touch and loved the family dearly. Keith and Lori were also blessed to be a part of TJ, his son's life, as well. Keith spent many years driving big rigs. He was currently employed by Applefield Farms, where he was much more than just an employee. He drove a truck for them but viewed Jerry Apple more as a father figure than a boss. "The Indian Outlaw" is a racing legend at 311 Motor Speedway. His passion for racing started at a young age and has become a family tradition that will be carried on. Dirt racing was always the weekend thing for Keith and Brooke. It was their time whether he was on the track racing or just going to watch. Lori supported his racing and spent many nights biting her nails and praying hard as he raced, whether it was track side or from home. She was the love of his life. Outside of racing, his favorite times were spent with his family and riding Miss Aubrey on the 4-wheeler. He also enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews play sports. A founding member of New Life Church, Keith's love for his church and church family was inspiring to many. He was always larger than life: his laugh was infectious and he will be remembered by his kindness and generosity. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
