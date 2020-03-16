GREENSBORO Kathleen Osborne Jacobs, 84, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
