GREENSBORO Kathleen Osborne Jacobs, 84, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Jacobs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
3:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries