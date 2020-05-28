FEBRUARY 21, 1951 - MAY 24, 2020 Mr. Scotty G. Jackson, 69, of Greenapple Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina, departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence. Born February 21, 1951 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Curtis Grover Jackson and Mrs. Constance Guy Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by Salem Leasing, Greensboro, North Carolina. Those left to cherish his memories are three daughters, Jackie Hawkins (Chris) of Buffalo, New York, Charnissa Jackson-Thompson (James) and Chane' Jackson, both of Warrenton, Virginia; three sisters, Wanda Brown of Greensboro, North Carolina, Roxie Clark (Roy) of Gretna, Virginia and Joan Smith (Henry) of Rustburg, Virginia; two grandchildren, Chandler Hawkins of Buffalo, New York and Trey Thompson of Warrenton, Virginia; his former wife, Joan Jackson of Greensboro, North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Jackson will be conducted on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Hillcrest Burial Park with Minister Alfrieta Bennett-Reaves, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 12 to 7 p.m. Due to the constraints of COVID-19 and the mandate of our governor, masks are required for visitation and limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, VA is in charge of the arrangements. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.

