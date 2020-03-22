JACKSON, REBECCA MOORMAN DAVIS MARCH 19, 2020 Rebecca Moorman Davis Jackson, of Mebane, NC, died on Thursday March 19, 2020, at AuthoraCare Hospice Home, five days prior to her 92nd birthday on the first day of spring. Born in Penhook, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Davis and Mabel Brown Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde A. Jackson, Jr; two brothers, George Davis and William Davis; five sisters, Elizabeth Nelms, Gilly Cogswell, Mabel McCaughey, Mary Lucy Berry, and Mildred Lee. Surviving are sisters Florence Torrence of Rocky Mount, Va., and Veta Woody of Roanoke, Va. Rebecca graduated from Danville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at the Mebane Clinic with Drs. Bullard and Jones. After the clinic closed, Rebecca worked for Burlington Urological with Drs. Bates and Harmon. She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church, Mebane. She is survived by her daughters Deane Van der Sommen (Michiel) of Greensboro, NC, Nancy Murphy (Jack) of Alpharetta, GA, Pattie Porter (Keith) of Graham, NC. Her grandchildren are Katie Murphy, Erin Klotz (Blake), Daniel Porter (Lauren), Greg Porter (Nora). Rebecca is also survived by 3 great grandchildren: Millie Klotz, Davis Klotz, and Emmitt Porter. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Rodney Jackson of Greensboro, NC. Rebecca was a loving mother and dedicated nurse. In her retirement she loved to work in her yard, mowing the grass and nurturing plants. She enjoyed exploring the woods around her home, collecting rocks and sticks that she transformed into interesting folk art enjoyed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later time, due to the current COVID-19 situation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare (Hospice) of Alamance, 914 Chapel Hill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215, or to Hebron UMC, 2325 Mebane Oaks Rd, Mebane, NC 27302. McClure Funeral Service in Graham is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net
