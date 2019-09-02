JANUARY 23, 1942 - AUGUST 27, 2019 James Allen Jackson was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His funeral will be held 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitations will start 1hr. prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Darrell Jackson; daughters, Toqui Kennedy (Bruce), RaShanda Jackson Pringle (Rahshawn); grandchildren; Darian, Bryleigh, Cianna (Darrell); Ryan (Toqui); Zahmir, Bryce, Bailey (RaShanda). Siblings: Robert Jackson, Darlene Jackson, Janet Jackson and John Calvin Jackson (Donna); Aunt Burtie Mae Patrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Jimmy is also survived by many young people he mentored and coached. Jimmy also cherished his friends, Warren Davis (Big Red), Jerry Powell (JP), Maurice McHartley (Mo), Dewey Williams (Big Dipper), Henry Fleming (Flem-Flam), John Mathis, Dexter Feaster, Tiny Archibald and Earl Monroe. The following family members preceded Jimmy in death: parents, Willie and Helen Haynes jackson, brother, Rev. Willie Jackson, Jr. and sister Annette Sharon Jackson. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd
