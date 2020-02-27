NOVEMBER 24, 1952 - FEBRUARY 14, 2020 Mr. Darryl R. Jackson departed this life on February 14, 2020, after a brief illness. His funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd.

To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries