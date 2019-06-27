GREENSBORO Charles Lindbergh "Lindy" Jackson, 90, passed away on June 23, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina. Lindy was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late Stone Wall Jackson and Lesther Mae Chilton Jackson. His family moved to the Guilford College area when he was a child. Lindy was an upholsterer by trade and was employed in the furniture industry. His hobbies included hunting and NASCAR racing. Lindy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vera Mae Davenport Jackson; four sons, Larry Jackson and wife, Linda, of Pleasant Garden; Clyde Jackson and wife, Pat, of Browns Summit; Wade Jackson and wife, Elizabeth, of Stokesdale; and Glen Jackson and wife, Lisa, of Greensboro; eight grandchildren: Tony, April, Michelle, Nicole, Justin, Danielle, Eric and Shina; eight great-grandchildren: Penelope, Oscar, Anna, Noah, Morgan, Zachary, Ben and Max; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lindy is predeceased by his brother, Hubert Jackson, and his sisters, Gloria Wright and Pauline "Polly" Atkins. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the American Lung Association, 430 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
