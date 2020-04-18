DECEMBER 4, 1950 - APRIL 14, 2020 Miss Betsy Jane Jackson, 69, of Reidsville, NC, went home to be with Lord on April 14, 2020 at her home. Miss Jackson was one of the original faculty at the newly formed Rockingham County Senior High School and spent her entire teaching career of 30 years as an architectural drafting teacher. She was an excellent teacher and mentor to many students. Initially she taught drafting using drawing boards, pencil, paper, and a ruler. She later embraced computerized architectural design with the use of Auto CAD Design software. Students were able to get an entry level job right out of high school as a result of completing her Auto Cad Class. Miss Jackson was the founding sponsor of the RCHS Architecture Club and also served as the co-advisor for the school's yearbook. Miss Jackson was an excellent photographer and taught year-book student staff how to take and develop black and white photos. She also created the architectural design for the present football stadium press box building at RCHS. Miss Jackson was a member of the National Educators Association and served as the Building Representative for Rockingham County High School for a number of years. Betsy loved to travel; she arranged numerous field trips to New York City to see Broadway shows, including meeting the actors and behind the scenes tours of clothing and set designs. She also organized tours of Biltmore House and the Greensboro Parade of Homes. There will be private family graveside. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.