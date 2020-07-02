FEBRUARY 14, 1948 - JUNE 29, 2020 SUMMERFIELD Mr. Aubrey Wayne Jackson, 72, of Summerfield, NC passed away at his home on June 29, 2020. The son of the late Joseph Aubrey and Nellie Frances Moore Jackson, Wayne was a member of Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield and was employed as a machine operator for RFMD. Wayne genuinely enjoyed spending time with his family. Additionally, he was an avid movie buff, having over 1,000 recorded movies in his archives. Surviving Mr. Jackson are his wife Darlene Jackson, 3 children Kim Lynch (Tim) of Kernersville, Toby Jackson (Melanie) of Stokesdale, and Tiffany Jackson (Joey) of Ruffin, 2 grandchildren Zane Jackson and Jake Coffer, 3 sisters Donna Burkhead, Linda McNeil, and Sharon Ruff, all of Greensboro, and 3 brothers Don (Paula), Ken, and Jerry Jackson (Kelly), all of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US Hwy 158 East, Summerfield, NC 27358. Due to current coronavirus pandemic restrictions, memorial services for Mr. Jackson will be scheduled at a later date. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, NC 27360

