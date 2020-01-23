AUGUST 11, 1966 - JANUARY 18, 2020 James Randall Ivey, 53, of Captain Drive, Lexington, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice Home after a 9-year battle with the long-term effects of glioblastoma brain cancer. He was a miracle and introduced himself with "I have a hole in my head." He inspired many along the way. He was born Aug. 11, 1966 in Guilford County to James T. Ivey and Barbara M. Ivey. He was a graduate of Page High School and Guilford College. He was loved by many. He had a passion for music, art and animals. He often said that those of us who followed behind him to heaven could find him with the lions. He would be napping with their mane for a pillow. Above all, he loved God and, even with a bad memory, remembered more scripture than most theological scholars. In addition to his parents, Randall leaves behind his devoted caregiver and beloved wife, Michelle Varner Ivey of the home. He also leaves to cherish his memory his 2 sons, Jacob Ivey of Winston-Salem and Jordan Ivey of the home, a sister, Cynthia Ivey Mott and her husband Jeff, and brother, Thomas N. Ivey. His nieces Jennifer, Kimberly, and his nephew Alex. He also leaves behind his princess and "sweet pup," Heidi Ann, his German shepherd. The visitation and celebration of life will be held on at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 25 at Tyro United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Friends may visit the family at his sister's home located on Plainfield Rd., Greensboro or at Michelle's home on Captain Drive, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the West Davidson Food Pantry, 4600 West Old Highway 64, Lexington, NC 27295. Davie Burial & Cremation of Lexington will be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.daviefunerallexington.com. Davie Burial & Cremation 1403 S. Main St.
Ivey, James
To send flowers to the family of James Ivey, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
1:00PM-2:30PM
Tyro UMC
4484 S North Carolina Hwy 150
Lexington, NC 27295
4484 S North Carolina Hwy 150
Lexington, NC 27295
Guaranteed delivery before James's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Jan 25
Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Tyro UMC
4484 S North Carolina Hwy 150
Lexington, NC 27295
4484 S North Carolina Hwy 150
Lexington, NC 27295
Guaranteed delivery before James's Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.