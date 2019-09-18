MAY 15, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 Mr. Russell Leelon Isley, 89, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 15, at Beacon Place. He was surrounded by his children and special nephew, Ron Harris. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20, at 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Russell was born May 15, 1930 in Snow Camp, the son of John Isley, and mother, Dixie Duncan Connor. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and retired from Lorillard Tobacco in 1992 after 30 years of service. Russell will be remembered as a kind, quiet, loving man, who enjoyed going to car shows with his restored 55 Chevrolet Bel Air. He also enjoyed working in his garden, going to dinner with family, and was an avid fan of Nascar. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Greta Floyd Isley, and six siblings. Surviving are his daughters, Marlene Patterson (Curtis) of Greensboro; Vickie Coleman (Randall) of Jamestown; son, Dana Isley (Michelle) of Belews Creek; grandchildren, Bradley and Joshua Coleman; many nieces and nephews.The family requests with gratitude that memorials in Russell's name be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Online condolences may be directed to www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
