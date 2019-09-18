AUGUST 4, 1937 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 Greensboro Russell Lane Isley, 82, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Shining Light Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Isley was born August 4, 1937, in Rockingham County, to the late Dennis Lane Isley and Mary Alma Ward Isley. He served in the US Marines and was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church and the Greensboro Police Reserve. He was preceded in death by son, Kenneth Lane Isley; first wife of 46 years, Iva W. Isley; son-in-law, Danny Cooper; brothers, Willard, Hubert and Tom Isley; and sister, Ruby Hairr. Mr. Isley is survived by his wife of 15 years, Margaret O. Isley; daughter, Lori Cooper of Greensboro; son, Brian Isley (Pam) of Greensboro; stepdaughter, Michelle Chandler of Summerfield; grandchildren, Joshua Cooper, Tyler Cooper, Cade Isley (Kim), Brian Chandler, and Stephanie Chandler; brothers, Bill Isley and Doug Isley (Lucy); and sisters, Etta Mae Baker and Betty Robinson (Wayne). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 on Thursday, September 19, at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shining Light Baptist Church, 4530 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
