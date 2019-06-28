GREENSBORO Kelly Matthew Isley, 36, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at UNC Hospice House, Pittsboro, NC. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro. Kelly was born in Greensboro. He was a gifted artist and loved Carolina basketball. He was predeceased by his father, Don Isley, and his grandparents, Jeffie and Frances Cole and Ella Mae Capes. He is survived by his mother, Susie Isley, his children Kiley and Bentley, his granddaughter Willow and his brother Brad Barton. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice House for their exceptional care of Kelly. Memorial contributions may be made to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC.
