FEBRUARY 27, 1948 - FEBRUARY 8, 2020 Kpoto "KO" Okon Isangedighi transitioned into eternity surrounded by his children on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Gastonia, NC. He was 75. Wake service ~ Friday, February 21, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation ~ Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial service ~ Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. Repast to follow immediately. Services to be held at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054. Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on KO's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
