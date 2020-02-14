ASHEBORO Brian Isabel, 57, died Monday, February 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lindley Park Baptist Church, 4010 Walker Avenue, Greensboro. Pugh Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Brian Isabel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
3:00PM
Lindley Park Baptist Church
4010 Walker Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries