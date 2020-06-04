SEPTEMBER 4, 1926 - JUNE 2, 2020 Robert "Bob" Burns Irving, 93, of Stoneville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday. June 5, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bob will lie in state at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. for anyone who would like to pay their respects. The family will receive friends at the home. Bob was the third oldest son of Jesse Thomas Irving and Lottie Carter Irving. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.T., Fred and Don. He was a graduate of Stoneville High School Class of 1944 with a major in baseball. He was an avid player, follower and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a fish farmer specializing in minnow, goldfish and various tropical fish. He was also a tobacco farmer and expert fisherman who enjoyed bass fishing in both the Currituck Sound and Lake Mattamuskeet. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed hunting bobwhites, crows, and rabbits and practicing skeet shooting. He spent many hours gardening with a specialty in growing extra large watermelons, pumpkins and heirloom tomatoes. Bob enjoyed reading any and all books and newspapers. He was a storyteller and self-published author of How It Used to Be as well as numerous personal stories. He was a passionate analyst of figures and counter of everything. He was a member of Dan River Masonic Lodge #129 for more than 50 years. Bob married Marie Rakestraw Irving in 1950 and they had five children, Lyn Irving, Judy Irving (Bob Sikes), Leon Irving (Susan), Bobby Irving (Debbie) and J.B. Irving (Karen). He had nine grandchildren, J.L., Carter, Iris, Alyn, Holly, Hunter, Chad, Josh and Lauren. He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Zeb, Ella, Zax and Cora, and his sisters-in-law, Helen Tuttle and Jane Irving. Memorial contributions may be directed to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 805, Stoneville, NC 27048. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
