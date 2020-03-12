MAY 15, 1984 - MARCH 8, 2020 Matthew David Irvin was born on May 15, 1984 in Winston-Salem, NC and suddenly taken away from us on March 8, 2020. Matthew was the most loving son, brother, and uncle. Matthew had the biggest smile that could light up any room and his unforgettable laugh could change any mood. His bear hugs and jokes will be greatly missed. Family gatherings will never be the same without him egging on some sort of competition, kickball, football, you name it, he had a way of getting us into something. He was an avid Florida State University fan and his father, brothers and nephew never missed an opportunity to watch the game together and recap the results with anyone who would listen. Matthew would have celebrated 12 years of sobriety this spring. His greatest gift was the hours and love he gave helping others on their journey to sobriety. Lovingly known as Bear, he was the best listener and was never too busy to be at your side when you needed a friend. His family includes his loving mother, Loretta Bartlett, his beloved father, Danny Irvin and bonus-mother Teresa; brother, Charles Irvin and sister-in-law, Bethany, best bud/nephew Edvind; brother, Danny Joe Irvin and sister-in-law, Regina, sister Sabrina Wilson and brother-in-law, Justin Akard; sister Tracy Heck and brother-in-law, Larry and his adoring nieces, Eliza and Londyn. Also, his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew is also survived by his very special friends and constant companions, Baby and Coco. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the chapel of Forbis and Dick Funeral Service N. Elm Street. The family will greet friends and family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service N. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, please continue Matthew's work by making memorial contributions to Fellowship Hall Drug and Alcohol Recovery Center in Greensboro, NC. Online obituary at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
