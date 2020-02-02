JULY 18, 1946 - JANUARY 29, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Hagey Inman, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Well Spring Retirement Community. A memorial service will be held on February 7th at 11:00am at Christ Lutheran Church with Reverend Tony VanCura officiating. Ann was born on July 18, 1946 in Bethlehem, PA., daughter of the late Bruce R. and Catharine Bergey Hagey. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Starmount Country Club, and the past Vice President of the Greater Greensboro Republican Women's Club. She was a part time nurse for many area physicians, primarily Greensboro Family Practice, but her life was centered around her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dennis Inman; daughter Tracy Inman Edmonds and husband Rich and twin granddaughters, MaryAnn and Sarah Edmonds. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th from 6-8pm at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, N. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405 Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street
Inman, Ann Elizabeth Hagey
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Feb 7
Memorial Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Christ Lutheran Chruch
3600 Lawndale Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
3600 Lawndale Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
