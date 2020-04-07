INGRAM, VIVIAN SELLARS AUGUST 5, 1932 - APRIL 2, 2020 Vivian Sellars Ingram, a resident of Danville, VA, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare in Pittsboro, NC. Vivian was born in Lafourche Parish, in the town of Raceland, LA. on August 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Marvin Daniel Watkins and Anne Elizabeth Watkins. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Bill Ingram Jr., her two sons, Bill Ingram III, his wife Stacy, Chris Ingram, his wife Karen and four grandchildren, Harrison, Chase, Marley and Matt. She will miss the company of her sisters, Elizabeth Atkinson, Grey Lineweaver, Marty Prevost and Charlotte McChesney. She is predeceased by her brother, Dan Watkins Jr. Vivian lived most of her life in North Carolina, growing up in the mountains of Waynesville, raising her family in Greensboro, retiring back to Waynesville and then to Chinquapin. She was best known for her courageous spirit, positive outlook and her love for her family. Vivian survived five bouts of cancer and was known by all who cared for her to be grateful, gracious and uncomplaining. Throughout her life Vivian was an avid reader and well known to the library staffs in each community in which she lived. When not reading she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. At Vivian's request no formal services will be conducted at this time. There will be a celebration of her life on a later date in Waynesville, NC. Omega Funeral Service and Crematory 2120 May Drive, Burlington NC.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.