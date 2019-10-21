AGE 83 - AUGUST 26, 2019 Julius Edward Ingram, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away at The Brian Center in Asheville. Born in Guilford County to William Hill and Bertha McAlister Ingram. He attended Guilford High School then served in the US Air Force. After returning, Julius opened High Point Lawn and Garden Equipment Co with his eldest brother and volunteered at Deep River Fire Dept. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Hoy C. Ingram and Patricia Ingram Allen. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca C. Ingram of Asheville, NC; son Mark J. Ingram and wife Karen of Greensboro, NC; daughter Pamela Ingram Earnhardt of Huntersville, NC; and twin brother John L. Ingram of Summerfield, NC. He is also survived by grandchildren Erica Earnhardt Wassack and husband Victor of Starkville, MS; Rachel M. Earnhardt of Raleigh, NC; Audrey L. Earnhardt of College Station, TX; and Julia C. Ingram of Greensboro, NC; and many nieces and nephews. As Julius did not desire a funeral, his family will have a private celebration of life.
