JUNE 25, 1937 - APRIL 30, 2020 BROWN SUMMIT-Mr. Vernon Lee Ingold, Jr., 82, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Brown Summit. A private graveside service will be held at Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Vernon was born June 25, 1937 in Guilford County to the late Vernon Lee Ingold, Sr. and Haley Cockman Ingold. He worked at Fruehauf Trailer Company as a supervisor until his retirement. He was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church and liked to fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Arnold Ingold (Butch) and wife, Beulah Welborn Ingold. Survivors include his children, Lee Ingold (Debra), Mike Ingold, Wanda Creasy (Darrell) and David Ingold; brother, Robert Ingold (Delores); sister, Bertha Brown; grandchildren, Melissa Rice (Hunter), Leah Fogleman (Jeremy), Barbara Ingold, Brad Ingold, Brittany Creasy (Felix) and Brandi Allen (Landon); eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; step children, Rhonda Southern (Jerry), David Pangle and Chris Pangle. Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare or Reedy Fork Baptist Church. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Ingold family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
