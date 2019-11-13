MARCH 15, 1945 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Paul Michael Ingold, 74, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. He was born on March 15, 1945 in Powhatan Point, OH to Paul Christopher Ingold and Veronica Paige Ingold. He graduated from Powhatan High School in Powhatan Point, OH. After high school he attended Ohio State University and graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana. Paul received his master's degree in mathematics from Purdue University. After graduation Paul began teaching in Indiana, Arizona, Ohio and West Virginia. He followed in his father's footsteps, building homes in the Ohio Valley region. Paul moved to Greensboro, NC in 1988 where he started remodeling and building custom-built homes. Ingold Builders was "dedicated to excellence" and well respected for their craftmanship and quality. Paul married Marilyn King Cyphert in 1985 in New Martinsville, WV. They were lovingly married for 34 years. Paul loved to sing and shared his gift at many weddings and church services. Paul looked forward to Tuesday mornings with the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Men's Group. Paul was a faithful follower of Christ, which was reflected in the life he led. Paul is survived by Marilyn King Ingold of Greensboro, NC; three beloved step-daughters, Courtney Whitehead Hudson of Cumming, GA, Susanna Cyphert Phillips (Pat) of Summerfield, NC, Mary Cyphert Bentley (Lance) of Hendersonville, TN; six grandchildren: Jack White, Luke Phillips, Nathan Phillips, Lorelei Phillips, Ava Bentley, Isaac Bentley and one great-grandchild: Anakin White. He is also survived by: brother, Dale Ingold (Marsha) of Powhatan Point, OH; sisters, Doris Woda of Columbus, OH, and Eleanor Simons (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC. Near to him were his nephews and niece: Russell Woda (Melinda), Christine Simons Hartzell (Dean), Jeffrey Woda (Lynette), Thomas Simons (Pamela), and Curt Ingold (Tawn). He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church on Holden Road at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends and family in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Beacon Place Hospice Foundation of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
