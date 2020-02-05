HYLTON, SR., RUSSELL SHERMAN FEBRUARY 20, 1938 - February 3, 2020 MADISON Russell Sherman Hylton, Sr., 81, went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Hylton was born on February 20, 1938 in Raleigh County, West Virginia to the late Charlie Green Hylton and Etta Ocie Meadows Hylton. Russell served his country honorably in the Army National Guard and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Emmett, Carl and James Hylton and sisters, Willa Mae Shelton, Henrietta Cassidy and Lelia Rorrer. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Doris Mabe Hylton; children, Russell Hylton, Jr. (Pennie), Karen Vernon (Alex), Sharron Hylton (David), Brenda Smith (Ed), Michael Shelton (Amanda) and Timmy Shelton (Deanna); grandchildren, Samuel, Jessie, Will, Amy, Chase, Austin, Cody, Emily, Trevor, Trent and Spencer; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Kaison and Hazel; brothers, Wesley Hylton (Maxine) and Charles Hylton (Velma); sister Pina Nance (Ray); brother-in-law, Delmas Rorrer; his dogs, Molly and Marley; bird, Smokey; numerous nieces and nephews and his special friends at McBrides Catfish Pond and Bob's Restaurant. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home and all other times at the residence. The family wishes to thank Russell's care team of nurses and Dr. Tat at Annie Penn Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Hylton, Sr., Russell Sherman
To plant a tree in memory of Hylton Sr. Russell Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.