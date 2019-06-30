GREENSBORO Mrs. Mary Bowles Hyatt, 87 - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and steadfast friend slipped from this life on Friday June 21st surrounded by her family who loved her deeply. She was born on July 6th 1931 in Somerville, MA to George and Grace Bowles. Raised in Boston by her large extended family, she grew up loving life as a "big city" girl full of adventure and mischievous independence. Mary headed to New York City as a young woman where she met the man she would love, marry, and share her life with. Always by each other's side for over 67 years. They started their life together surrounded by opera and the theatre; her husband studied as a tenor at Juilliard and she worked at numerous Broadway theatres. Later, they moved to NC to start their family with the births of their two beautiful daughters, Pam and Jocelyn. A devout Christian, much of Mary's life was centered around the church and her love of God. She dedicated numerous years to studying as well as teaching in Bible Study Fellowship. She partnered with her husband Joe as Sunday School Teachers for young couples; mentoring through several home Bible study groups over the years. The loving friendships that she formed through this work enriched her life as she retired; it provided endearing and meaningful connections that lasted a lifetime. Later in life, she joyously fulfilled her greatest calling - life as grandmother, Nana, to her two amazing girls Allison and Caitlin. Her unwavering love, zest for life, and childlike spirit will forever inspire and encourage the family and friends lucky enough to have known her. Mary was a real friend and so fun to be around. She was always true to herself, a quality her two granddaughters admire and are grateful for. She loved books, clouds and the sea, all of which will remind us of her fondly. There is no hug like a Nana hug, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived and honored by her husband Joseph Hyatt of Greensboro, her Daughter Jocelyn Hyatt of Greensboro, her Granddaughters Allison Royal (Greensboro) and Caitlin Royal (Brooklyn NY), her beloved extended family Christy Collum (Greenville SC) & sons Tully (wife Rosie) & Luke. She was pre-deceased and assuredly welcomed into the arms of her daughter Pam (passed away 1974). Because Mary loved the power of a good story, in lieu of flowers please honor her memory with a donation to the GSO Public Library.
