NOVEMBER 26, 1932 - JUNE 4, 2020 Mary Alice Johnson Hyatt, age 87, of Randleman, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mary was born November 26, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Annie Davis Johnson. Mary was a native of Randolph County and a graduate of Randleman High School, class of 1951. She retired from Duke Power Company with 35 years of service and was an excellent homemaker. Mary was a loving mother and very compassionate to others, never meeting a stranger. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 68 years: Ray "Tot" Hyatt; daughters: Deborah Carter and husband John of Randleman, and Connie Lewis and husband Brian of Randleman; sons, Robert Hyatt and wife Teresa of Southport; and Ken Hyatt and wife Mitzi of Randleman; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to Brianna Lewis for her kind and compassionate care of her grandmother over the past few months. Mrs. Hyatt will lie in state Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12 to 4 at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009, or Jim's Kids, 2262 Racetrack Road, Sophia, NC 27350. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the family. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
Service information
Jun 6
Visitation at Funeral Home
Saturday, June 6, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Pugh Funeral Home
600 South Main Street
Randleman, NC 27317
