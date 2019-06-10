EDEN Gene Taylor Hutson age 78 of Eden, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Overlook Cemetery in Eden, NC with military graveside rights by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard and United States Navy Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, June 11th, from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Hutson was born in Leaksville, NC to the late Taylor and Lucille Hutson. He was a US Navy veteran who proudly served with the BT3-528-11-33 in the "B" Division on the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La. He retired from National Textiles in 2004. Gene loved gardening and his family very deeply and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Betty Kingston Hutson of the home; two sons, Kerry Hutson and wife Lisa and Frank Hutson and wife Gayle all of Eden; three grandchildren, Kim Kidd and husband Brandon, Matt Hutson, and Justin Hutson; two great-grandchildren, Abygayle Kidd and Brayden Kidd; two brothers, Booker Hudson and Tommy Kingston and wife Sandra; special nieces, Penny Allen, Amanda Lawrence, and Brooke Kingston. The family would like to thank Tommy and Sandra Kingston as well as Penny Allen for the exceptional care that they all extended to Gene during his illness. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
