GREENSBORO Thomas I. Hutchison completed his faithful journey on June 13, 2019. Tom was born May 17, 1928, in Columbia, SC to James Brace Hutchison and Beulah Harper Hutchison. Tom had two brothers, Fletcher Hutchison and James Hutchison. The high seas of the Navy called Tom as a young man to see the world. After serving in the Navy, Tom went to the University of South Carolina and graduated with a business degree/accounting. While attending South Carolina, he met the love of his life, Mary "Lindy" Lynn Griffith from Saluda, SC at Columbia College. They married on June 16, 1954, and lived in Columbia, SC. Tom had two full retirements, one from the United States Federal Government/Internal Revenue Service as a corporate auditor and the United States Air Force with the rank of lt. colonel. Tom and Lindy made Greensboro their home in 1969 and have lived there to this day. Centenary United Methodist Church became a very important part of their lives. As active members of CUMC, they enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts, youth groups, teaching Sunday school, mission work trips, Trash and Treasure, Plant Sale, the Great Pumpkin Patch, Live Nativity, and cooked many meals in the kitchen. Tom loved South Carolina sports and his Fighting Gamecocks. There was only one Carolina and it was the University of South Carolina. He never wore "Carolina Blue"; it was always "Citadel Blue" and never orange! Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, but golf was his passion. Tom was a craftsman, making fine furniture in his workshop "playhouse" from plans that he designed. Tom was a very giving man and would never look away from someone in need. He lived his life as a Christian and a great role model to all. Urban Ministries and Greensboro Food Shuttle were among his favorite charities. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend anyone could ever want. Tom and Lindy have two children, Tom Hutchison, Jr. (Tami) of Spartanburg, SC and Beth H. Blackman (Anthony) of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Griffith Hutchison, Cameron Blackman (Liz) and Henley H. Lester (Charlie); and one great-grandchild, Hudson Paul Blackman. There will be a private family inurnment, followed by a celebration of life at Centenary United Methodist Church at 11 on Monday, June 17, 2019. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Hutchison family.
