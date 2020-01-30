M. Ray Hurley, 95, passed away on January 28, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, with visitation to follow. Ray was born on May 20, 1924, in Troy, NC; he grew up with ten brothers and sisters in the High Point area. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was sent to Normandy one month after D-Day in 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. After military service, he enrolled at Guilford College and was a proud graduate of the class of 1949. The same year, he married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy "Dot" Wilson. Ray spent the most of his working career with Pilot Life Insurance Company in Sedgefield as a claims adjuster. Later, he worked as a field service representative for Pilot Life, and he enjoyed his opportunity to travel throughout western North Carolina working with their policyholders. He retired in 1988. Ray had lifelong passion for gardening he produced abundant vegetable crops for his table and for friends, relatives and neighbors. He relished the giving as much as the consuming. Dot and Ray enjoyed 58 years of marriage; they loved ballroom dancing, cruises and travel. Ray was a long-time member of First Friends Meeting in Greensboro where he was an active member for many decades. He served as a Sunday school teacher and on many committees. He was preceded in death by Dot and by seven brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his children, Marshall Hurley and Kim Hurley; by his grandchildren, Anderson Hurley, Mary Claire Hurley and Garrett Hurley Blackard and by his brother, William D. Hurley. The family extends gratitude to the staff of Friends Homes at Guilford and to Hospice for their care and loving service. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27405. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
