GREENSBORO Donald James Huntley, 97, passed away July 1, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will full military honors will be 1:00 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Donald was born June 30, 1922 in North Providence, RI to the late Lelia Hosier and Ernest William Huntley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Davis Huntley; sisters, Grace Graham and Edith Koconis; brothers, Arthur Huntley and Ernest Huntley, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Darlene Huntley. Survivors include his daughter, Dona Ratterman; sons, Charles Huntley and Stuart Huntley; grandchildren, Eleanor Rhoades, Kathleen Ratterman, Aaron Ratterman and Emily Huntley and a sister, Marjorie Huntley. Following high school graduation, Donald joined the US Navy. He proudly served his country honorably during WWII. His service during the war included deployment aboard a "sub chaser" ship, the SC 630. He enjoyed a long career and retired from AC Corporation. Donald remained close with several of his coworkers through the years. During his retirement years, he loved woodworking, making furniture and gardening. Donald also really enjoyed square dancing. He was a member of the Single Squares Club in Greensboro. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service on Tuesday in the chapel. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the local VFW Post 2087, 2605 S. Elm-Eugene St. Greensboro, NC 27406. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com
