James Robert "Jim" Hunter, 93, of Greensboro, passed away April 27, 2020. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Jim was born to the late John and Marie Hunter on January 7, 1927 in Gastonia, North Carolina. He graduated from Gastonia Senior High School and went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering at North Carolina State University, or as he affectionately referred to it, "Old Cow College". He married Patricia Cox on August 22, 1948, and after her passing in 1989, married Betty Jean Cox Hanner in March 9, 1991. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he witnessed 2 atomic bomb tests. He was retired from Alcatel-Lucent, formerly known as AT&T. He was a faithful member of Alamance Presbyterian Church, where he served as Deacon. He was an active in the Lions Club for more than 25 years. Jim was also a former volunteer firefighter for the Alamance Volunteer Fire Department, and he and Betty delivered Meals on Wheels. He truly had the heart of a servant. Jim loved to read. He took great pleasure in poring over the newspaper every day. He had a great sense of humor that brought smiles and laughter to friends and family. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Pat, and his oldest son, James Hunter Jr. He also lost an infant daughter shortly after she was born. He is survived by his wife Betty of the home, and his 3 remaining children: Suzanne Messick (Jerry) of Julian, NC; Keith Hunter (Carol) of Asheboro, NC, Todd Hunter (Rose) of Owasso, OK, and also his beloved step daughter Gwen Hanner (David Zaumeyer). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren: James Hunter III, Kenneth Messick, Lori Messick, Meghan Hunter, Trevyr Hunter, and his great granddaughter Lilly Messick. The Hunter family is eternally grateful for Jim's amazing caregivers Donna, Beth, Wendy, Clara, Latoya, Debbie, Judy, and the Hospice team. They all are gifts straight from heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. A private, family graveside memorial service will take place at Alamance Presbyterian Church. A public celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.