Betty Hanner Hunter, 85, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, aunt and loving "mother to many." Betty was born to the late Alfred and Elsie Garner Cox on March 22, 1935 in Randleman, North Carolina. She graduated from Greensboro High School and went on to work as a secretary to the principal. She married James Garland Hanner on June 26, 1954. And after his passing in 1980, married James Robert "Jim" Hunter on March 9, 1991. Betty was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church for 66 years and was active in the Girl Scouts. She worked for Greensboro Radiology as an office manager for 20 years. After she retired, she became an oil painter and was an avid art collector. Betty loved art and the multi-cultural dimensions of art, collecting multi-media pieces of oil paintings, sculpture and signed prints. One of her favorite artists is Greensboro's own, William Mangum. Betty also loved flower gardening and created a beautiful back yard landscaping for her home with Jim. Betty was truly a lover of people and nature. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Garland Hanner, and her second husband James "Jim" Hunter, who passed on April 27, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughter Gwendolyn Hanner (David Zaumeyer) of Tampa, FL, her "second daughter" Donna Reynolds (Darryl) of Wilmington, NC, her sister-in-law Rosa Lee Cox, nieces Debra Cox, Martha Cox Morgan (Scott), and sister-in-law Lucille Cox, nieces Cynthia Cox Boyd (Lee), Layne Cox Weaver (Denny) and nephew John Cox, Jr. And her 3 stepchildren Suzanne Hunter Messick (Jerry) of Julian, NC., Keith Hunter (Carol) of Asheboro, NC, and Todd Hunter (Rose) of Owasso, OK. We are eternally grateful for Betty's amazing caregivers Donna Reynolds (care manager), Beth Redner, Wendy Clark, Clara Clapp, Latoya Wilson, Crystal Cole, Debra Cox, Judy Cox, and the Greensboro Hospice team. This team of strong and beautiful-hearted women assisted Betty lovingly all the way through. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Greensboro Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. A private memorial service held for the immediate family, and a public celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
