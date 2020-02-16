LIBERTY Steven Earl Hunt, 64, died Friday, February 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Shining Light Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Shining Light Baptist Church
Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27409
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
1:00PM
Shining Light Baptist Church
Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27409
