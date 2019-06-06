GREENSBORO Melanie Hunt, 45, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Greater New Life Church, 1315 W. Montgomery Rd., Tuskegee, AL. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2631 County Rd. 81, Tuskegee, AL. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries