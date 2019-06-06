GREENSBORO Melanie Hunt, 45, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Greater New Life Church, 1315 W. Montgomery Rd., Tuskegee, AL. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2631 County Rd. 81, Tuskegee, AL. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.