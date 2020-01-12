NOVEMBER 9, 1915 - JANUARY 11, 2020 DENTON - Mrs. Margaret Smith Hunt, age 104, formerly of Bombay Road, Denton, NC died Saturday, January 11 at Mountain Vista Health Park. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Richard Blount and Rev. Benny Clodfelter. Private Inurnment will be in the Denton Town Cemetery. The family will see friends at Central United Methodist Church from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service. Mrs. Hunt was born November 9, 1915 in Lincoln County to Tennyson Barnett Smith and Myra Dorcus Sumner Smith. She was a graduate of Women's College Greensboro (now UNC-G) where she also received her Masters Degree. She was a retired school teacher. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church where she had held many offices including being the first female Lay Leader. She had been a volunteer in many community events. She was married to Dr. E. M. Hunt, a former Davidson County Commissioner and the First President of Martin County Community College, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dr. Linda Margaret Hunt and a son, Charles Tennyson Hunt. She is survived by a son, Erwin Maxwell (Max) Hunt, Jr and wife Jean of Denton; a daughter Dr. Ann Hampton Hunt of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Julie H Morris, Brian M Hunt, John A Hunt, Tammy T Davis and Melanie T Rowe; 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the South Davidson Resource Center, PO Box 1197, Denton, NC 27239 Briggs Funeral Home is serving the Hunt family.
