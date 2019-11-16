Mrs. Mamie Hunt went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be prepared by Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. A service honoring her life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. Greensboro, NC. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m.
