AUGUST 22, 1964 - APRIL 21, 2020 Mr. Keith Hunt, 55, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park with Reverend Ricky Burnett and Pastor David Lineback officiating. Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Jeanette Hunt; sister, Annette Locklear; and brother, Tony Hunt. Keith loved his family and was a very proud "Papa" to his grandchildren. He was proud of his Native American heritage, proud member of the Lumbee tribe, was a GNAA PowWow Committee member and keeper of the Eagle Staff. He was a former Royal Rangers Commander, deacon, and other leadership roles at River of Life Church where he was a member and a guitar player in the praise and worship team for 17 years. Keith owned and operated National Roofing Company for 27 years. He loved to spend his free time going fishing, bowling and doing carpentry. He could build anything with wood. Keith is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Hunt; daughters, Jennifer Hunt, Diane Hunt, and Kimberly Elks (Lucas); son, Zek Hunt; granddaughters, Marissa, Teara, Tehya, Kiana, Katlyn, and Aiyana; grandsons, Bryce, Ethan, and Camron; brothers, Perry Hunt (Dovie), Calvin Hunt, Jr., Ricky Hunt, and Curtis Hunt; sisters, Pam Witherspoon (Anthony) and Brenda Chapman (Walter); and a host of other family members and friends whom he loved. Mr. Hunt's body will lie in state on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those in the community that would like to come by and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's name to River of Life Impact Center, 4914 Liberty Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
