JANUARY 3, 1948 - APRIL 8, 2020 Frederick Langston Hunt, formerly of Guilford County, passed peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. After completing his undergraduate education at Howard University and his master's degree at Montclair University, he moved to Greensboro, NC and made the Triad his home for over 35 years. While in Greensboro he was a doctoral candidate at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Over the years he served as director of African American Studies at Guilford College and a professor at Shaw University. Fred was also instrumental in establishing the Head Start program in the Triad area. He is survived by his only child, Maia Hunt Estes. Fred was active in the Dudley High School Parent Teacher Association, the Greensboro NAACP and was one of the founders of the High Point Black Leadership Roundtable. Active in real estate for many years, Fred founded F.L. Hunt Realty, which served the greater Guilford County Community. He was frequently recognized by his peers and the High Point Regional Association of Realtors for excelling in the field. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Bernice S. Hunt, father Frederick F. Hunt and his wife of many years, Cellestine H. Hunt. Frederick is survived by his daughter Maia Hunt Estes, his son-in-law Elliott, his chosen siblings Dr. Thomas Garvin and June Garvin, his niece Loren Statia (Jeff) and nephew Khari Garvin (Leslie); in-laws Estell Scott Estes, Eric and Jacinta Estes and his grand-nephew Ethan Estes and a host of friends and loved ones who became his family. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the family will host a virtual tribute on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1pm. Please email FredHuntMemorial@gmail.com for specific instructions on how to attend the virtual tribute online. The family is planning a formal public memorial to be held in NC in the fall. Wylie Funeral Homes, PA 9200 Liberty R, Randallstown, MD 21133
