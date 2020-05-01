GREENSBORO Walter Lee Hughes, 72, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 2 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Burial will follow at White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, 2600 Assembly Rd. Funeral services are entrusted to Regional Memorial Cremations.

