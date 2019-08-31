HUGHES, RUTH BLEVINS JULY 8, 1934 - AUGUST 28, 2019 Ruth B. Hughes Wilmington, NCRuth Blevins Hughes, 85, passed away peacefully at the Wilmington Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center on August 28. Born July 8, 1934, to Banner and Edna Blevins in Pearisburg, VA, she graduated from North Harford High School in Harford Country, MD, in 1952, She then worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a secretary. She married Willward Clifford Hughes, Jr., on May 1, 1954 and supported her husband's work in his extensive career with Nationwide Insurance, which took the family to Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and ultimately to Greensboro. There, she was a longtime volunteer with the Shepherd's Center and the Forest Oaks Community Association. Among her many accomplishments, Ruth was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and a Cary High School Band Booster. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, birdwatching, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing golf and watching ACC basketball. She is survived by her son, Willward Clifford Hughes III of Wilmington; her daughter, Jacqueline Ponzoni and son-in-law Robert Ponzoni of Carolina Beach; a brother and three sisters, as well as close family friends Tonya Naylor and Douglas K. Bai. She was preceded in death by her husband. The family will receive friends at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, September 3, from 12 to 1 pm followed by a service at 1. The family will also hold a celebration of life in Greensboro at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Piedmont Land Conservancy, P.O. Box 4025, Greensboro, NC 27404 or to the Shepherd's Center, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
