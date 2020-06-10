John R. Hughes, Jr., 84, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and five children. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. John was born in Guilford County, NC on January 20, 1936 to the late John Robert Hughes, Sr. and Dixie Bryson Hughes. He was a charter member of Westover Church and was an avid golfer. John developed and owned Forest Oakes Country Club which was the home of the Greater Greensboro Open from 1977 to 2007. After retiring at the age of 55, he pursued another interest , the love of yachting. He was a well-known and successful businessman in Greensboro. John was a member of the Greensboro Country Club, the Naples National Golf Club, which he helped develop, and also owned and operated several hotels in Daytona Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife, Jo B. Hughes, three daughters, Deborah Gamble (Charlie), Sheila Pusey (Mike), Cindy Murphy (Mike) and two sons, Kent Duggins (Becky) and John B. Hughes (Rhonda), a sister Betty Nichols, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, John Robert Hughes, III. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Hughes family. Forbis and Dick
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.