JULY 29, 1946 - NOVEMBER 8, 2019 Mrs. Diane Sease Hughes of Summerfield, NC, was completely healed and eternally called home to Jesus on November 8, 2019. She passed peacefully at home holding the hand of her husband of 49 years, Robert Howard Hughes. Diane was born to the late James Earl and Octavia Judy Click Sease on July 29, 1946 in Erwin, NC. She was a 1964 graduate of Erwin High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she received a degree in elementary education. She married Robert Howard Hughes on December 26, 1969 in Erwin, NC. Their union resulted in the blessing of two sons, Joshua Andrew and Joseph Howard. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church in Greensboro for 29 years. She taught in the Guilford County Public School system for 27 years, where she impacted the lives of countless children. Her legs and hands were rarely still. She was a talented seamstress, decorator and homemaker. She was always on the move helping, teaching and loving others with a little shopping in between. She was a pillar of strength and forever devoted to her faith, family and friends. She cherished and treasured her five grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl and Octavia Judy Click Sease as well as her sister, Edna Earle Parker. Diane is survived by her husband, Robert Howard Hughes; sons, Joshua Andrew Hughes and wife Jennifer of Greensboro and Joseph Howard Hughes and wife Lindsey of Garner; grandchildren Robbie, Carly, Hailey, Eyler and Elyn Hughes; nieces, Amy Parker Wallace of Coats and Kimberly Dawn Pearson of Erwin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church with senior pastor, Dr. Marc Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
