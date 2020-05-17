JULY 23, 1932 - MAY 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Edlund Huffman announces her passing on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and husband, Laura and Jim Myers of Greensboro, grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edward Huffman, Jr. and her parents, Warren Lloyd Edlund and Esther Johnson Edlund. Born July 23, 1932 in New Bedford, MA, Norma spent her childhood and school years in Worcester, MA. Her father was transferred to Bristol, TN bringing the family to the South her senior year of high school. She attended Virginia Intermont College for two years before the family moved to Charlotte, NC. There she met and married Ralph, her husband of 25 years. Upon marriage, Norma moved to Greensboro where she would reside the rest of her life. She worked at Blue Bell before leaving to be a stay-at-home mom to her only child, Laura. She returned to work 13 years later performing administration and collection jobs for North Carolina National Bank (NCNB). Later she would work at Taylor and Taylor Insurance where she made many cherished friendships. Norma enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Two of her favorite trips were to Bermuda and England. She was so taken in by the beauty and style of these places. She loved anything English that she could find to decorate her home. And decorating her home was her hobby. She created a place that looked like it was straight from the pages of House Beautiful. Her home was always warm and inviting. An avid shopper, Norma was always on the hunt for the bargain. She would spend entire days stopping by the department and bargain stores looking for that item of clothing or household treasure selling for next to nothing. Anyone who knew Norma also knew all about her grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher. They were indeed her pride and joy. She devoted all of her time and interest to them. She loved taking them to see the ducks at the Bog Garden, playing Barbies, doing science experiments and art projects, watching cartoons and kid shows with them, and making their favorite macaroni and cheese. She overflowed with pride over their accomplishments through the school years. The love she gave them will be with them forever. A wonderful daughter, mother, nana, and friend, Norma was known for putting others before herself and her unconditional love. She maintained her sense of humor throughout life lightening the moment in both happy and trying times. Despite her pain and dealing with Parkinson's Disease for so many years she was always there for others and never complained. Fondly known as the "card lady" by family and friends, Norma kept the Hallmark store in business buying and mailing cards for all occasions - just one of the many ways she let people know she was thinking of them. A private family service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro.
