JULY 31, 1931 - NOVEMBER 16, 2019 Ailene Bennett Lane Huffman, 88, of Greensboro, passed away on November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Ailene was born July 31, 1931, in Stokes County, to the late Jim and Etta Bennett. She was a charter member of Friendly Chapel Original Freewill Baptist Church and worked in textile for 52 years. She retired from HBD. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Bud Huffman, and her son, Feldman Lane, Jr. She is survived by her children, George Lane (Sarah), Feldman's wife - Sue Lane, Susan Huffman, and Denise Huffman (Ronnie Duncan); her stepchildren, Jay Huffman, Randy Huffman, and Pat Neighbors; her sister, Almergene Davis and her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and other times at her son's residence. Memorials may be made to either the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or to Hospice of the Piedmont. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
