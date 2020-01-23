Mr. Larry A. Huffines, 72, of Burlington, passed away at Alamance Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:16 p.m. A native of Guilford County, he was the husband of Brenda Moore Huffines, who survives, and the son of Alvin Walker Huffines and Ruby Summers Huffines, both deceased. Mr. Huffines was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elon. In addition to his wife of the home, survivors include a daughter, Amy Nicole Huffines; two sons, David Allen Huffines (Cheryl) and Jason Michael Huffines (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Joshua Huffines, Caleb Huffines, Ashley Huffines, Brittany Huffines and David Huffines, Jr.; and a sister, Janet Powell. A graveside service will be conducted at Alamance Memorial Park on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Huffines, Larry A.
