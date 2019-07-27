AUGUST 6, 1988 - JULY 25, 2019 Jordan Lee Huff, 30, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital following a brief illness. Jordan was born in Guilford County on August 6, 1988, the son of Tommy and Cynthia Huff. He was a graduate of the McIver School in Greensboro and a member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Jordan loved simple things in life: his iPad, playing on his Wii, Play-Doh and Legos. He especially loved times spent with family and trips to the Starbucks in Barnes and Noble at Friendly Center for Vanilla Bean Frappuccinos. Orange was his favorite color. Through organ donation, Jordan's kidneys have already offered life to two recipients. He was preceded in death by grandparents Mamie and J. Van Huff and Fetzer Friddle; and an aunt and uncle, Norva and Max Martin. Surviving are his parents Tommy and Cynthia Huff; sister Chandra White and her husband, Russell, of Charlotte; brother Josef Huff and his wife, Traci, of Summerfield; grandmother Lucille Friddle of Stokesdale; loving nieces and nephews Josh Huff, Connor Huff, Alyson Huff, Colson Huff, Clayton Huff, Matthew White, Marina White, Caleb White, Dustin White, and Dylan White. Over the years, several people have been involved in Jordan's care and development. Teresa Shepard, Amanda Jones, and Sheryl Webster of Therapeutic Alternatives and Mary Rucker of the Sandhills Center have gone "above and beyond" in their care and attention shown to Jordan. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. at Stokesdale United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or the Good Samaritans Ministry, P.O. Box 202, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Huff family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.