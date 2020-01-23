MARCH 2, 1948 - JANUARY 20, 2020 Robert E. Hudson, 71, passed away on January 20, 2020 at his home in Pelham, NC. Funeral services will be held at Hickory Grove UMC at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with burial at the church cemetery. The family invites you to join them for a Brunswick stew at Robert's house after the burial to celebrate his life. Robert was born on March 2, 1948 to the late Bob and Ivalene Hudson in Carbondale, Illinois. He was a veteran of the US Army who served as a second lieutenant in the Vietnam War. He married Jean Tippy Hudson and as a master carpenter, built the home he would share with their three children. He enjoyed traveling by motorcycle with his wife and friends, and loved to cook and have friends and family at his home. He is survived by his children, James Hudson, Joanna Hudson and husband Matthew Smith, Jennifer Hudson and husband Jim Green; grandchildren, Christopher Hudson and wife Shannon, Simon Hudson-Smith, and David Hudson-Smith; great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Robbie, Angel, and Wyatt; sisters, Lynn Johnson and husband Gary, Judy Davis and husband Skip, Joyce Vancil and husband Mike, Sue Wafer and husband Jim, Barbara Jo Venable and husband Brinson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, his beloved wife of 21 years, Jean Tippy Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Hudson, Robert E.
