Miriam Gail Phillips Hudson, 78, a resident of Greensboro, went to meet her Lord and family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born August 3, 1941 in Guilford County, the daughter of Roy Hale Phillips and Posie Newman Phillips. She attended senior high school and was a stay-at-home mother. She married Charles Franklin Hudson, Jr. July 22, 1962. She was preceded in death by Charles and her parents. Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Mullis and husband James of Greensboro, and Teresa Alexander and husband Mark of the home; her brother, Roy Hale Phillips (Phil), Jr. and wife Sylvia of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Brandon Mullis and wife Erika, Chris Mullis and wife, Greg Mullis and wife Samantha, Emily Alexander of the home, and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Sarah Mullis. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Pastor Dr. Dallas Scales. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until service time. Memorials can be made in Gail's memory to Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro, NC 27408, Alzheimers Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407, or DS Ministries, Inc., 107 Breezeway Drive Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
